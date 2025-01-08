NewsletterPodcast
The trauma that shaped China, with Tania Branigan (original English version)

di Eugenio Cau
The Guardian journalist Tania Branigan has written a book that tells the story of the Chinese Cultural Revolution through the eyes of those who survived it, and, above all, tells the story of China today.Red Memory shows how the greatest trauma in China’s recent history has shaped the country and its leader, Xi Jinping.

Red Memory by Tania Branigan
Tania Branigan’s recommendationsRed-Colour News Soldier by Li ZhenshengThe Cowshed by Ji Xianlin– The film Coming Home

Books mentioned in the conversationThe Party’s Interests Come First by Joseph TorigianMaoism: A Global History by Julia Lovell

