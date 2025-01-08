The trauma that shaped China, with Tania Branigan (original English version)
The Guardian journalist Tania Branigan has written a book that tells the story of the Chinese Cultural Revolution through the eyes of those who survived it, and, above all, tells the story of China today.Red Memory shows how the greatest trauma in China’s recent history has shaped the country and its leader, Xi Jinping.
Red Memory by Tania Branigan
Tania Branigan’s recommendations – Red-Colour News Soldier by Li Zhensheng – The Cowshed by Ji Xianlin – The film Coming Home
Books mentioned in the conversationThe Party’s Interests Come First by Joseph Torigian – Maoism: A Global History by Julia Lovell–
