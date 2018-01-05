Il primo ospite del talk show di David Letterman su Netflix sarà Barack Obama

Il primo ospite del nuovo talk show di David Letterman su Netflix, che si chiamerà My Next Guest Needs No Introduction e comincerà il 12 gennaio, sarà l’ex presidente degli Stati Uniti Barack Obama. Il programma di Letterman, che è probabilmente il più famoso conduttore di talk show di sempre, e che ha smesso di condurre il suo famoso programma su NBC nel 2015, durerà un’ora e andrà in onda una volta al mese fino a giugno. I successivi ospiti saranno George Clooney, Malala Yousafzai, Jay-Z, Tina Fey e Howard Stern.

Inbox: President Barack Obama will be Letterman’s first guest on his new Netflix talk show January 12. Obama’s first television talk show appearance since leaving office. (Netflix handout photo) pic.twitter.com/TyE38LxReU — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) January 5, 2018