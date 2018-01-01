Le 70 canzoni che si giocano l’Oscar

Il 23 gennaio prossimo saranno annunciate le nomination per i premi Oscar, che verranno poi assegnati la sera del 4 marzo (la stessa sera che si avranno, nel nostro piccolo, i risultati delle elezioni politiche italiane). Tra le varie categorie ce n’è una sempre un po’ speciale – quella della Migliore canzone originale in un film – per la quale l’Academy costruisce, prima di scegliere le 5 candidate, una lista di 70 titoli, diffusa nei giorni passati.

Ci sono due canzoni di Sufjan Stevens dal film di Luca Guadagnino Chiamami col tuo nome, una di Elvis Costello, una dei Bastille, una di Chris Cornell (l’ultima, prima di morire), una di Stevie Nicks, e molto altro: anche se la gran parte è fatta di gorgheggi melensi e di routine da momento-struggente-telefonato. In coda alla lista c’è una playlist di Spotify quasi completa.

“U.N.I (You And I)” da And the Winner Isn’t

“Love And Lies” da Band Aid

“If I Dare” da Battle of the Sexes

“Evermore” da Beauty and the Beast

“How Does A Moment Last Forever” da Beauty and the Beast

“Now Or Never” da Bloodline: Now or Never

“She” da Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story

“Your Hand I Will Never Let It Go” da The Book of Henry

“Buddy’s Business” da Brawl in Cell Block 99

“The Crown Sleeps” da The Breadwinner

“World Gone Mad” da Bright

“Mystery Of Love” da Call Me by Your Name

“Visions Of Gideon” da Call Me by Your Name

“Captain Underpants Theme Song” da Captain Underpants The First Epic Movie

“Ride” da Cars 3

“Run That Race” da Cars 3

“Tell Me How Long” da Chasing Coral

“Broken Wings” da City of Ghosts

“Remember Me” da Coco

“Prayers For This World” da Cries from Syria

“There’s Something Special” da Despicable Me 3

“It Ain’t Fair” da Detroit

“A Little Change In The Weather” da Downsizing

“Stars In My Eyes (Theme From Drawing Home)” da Drawing Home

“All In My Head” da Elizabeth Blue

“Dying For Ya” da Elizabeth Blue

“Green” da Elizabeth Blue

“Can’t Hold Out On Love” da Father Figures

“Home” da Ferdinand

“I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” da Fifty Shades Darker

“You Shouldn’t Look At Me That Way” da Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool

“This Is How You Walk On” da Gifted

“Summer Storm” da The Glass Castle

“The Pure And The Damned” da Good Time

“This Is Me” da The Greatest Showman

“The Hero” da The Hero

“How Shall A Sparrow Fly” da Hostiles

“Just Getting Started” da If You’re Not in the Obit, Eat Breakfast

“Truth To Power” da An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power

“Next Stop, The Stars” da Kepler’s Dream

“The Devil & The Huntsman” da King Arthur: Legend of the Sword

“Have You Ever Wondered” da Lake of Fire

“I’ll Be Gone” da Lake of Fire

“We’ll Party All Night” da Lake of Fire

“Friends Are Family” da The Lego Batman Movie

“Found My Place” da The Lego Ninjago Movie

“Stand Up For Something” da Marshall

“Rain” da Mary and the Witch’s Flower

“Myron/Byron” da The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected)

“Longing For Summer” da Moomins and the Winter Wonderland

“Mighty River” da Mudbound

“Never Forget” da Murder on the Orient Express

“Hold The Light” da Only the Brave

“PBNJ” da Patti Cake$

“Tuff Love (Finale)” da Patti Cake$

“Lost Souls” da The Pirates of Somalia

“How A Heart Unbreaks” da Pitch Perfect 3

“The Promise” da The Promise

“Kaadanayum Kaalchilambe” da Pulimurugan

“Maanathe Maarikurumbe” da Pulimurugan

“Stubborn Angel” da Same Kind of Different as Me

“Dancing Through The Wreckage” da Served Like a Girl

“Keep Your Eyes On Me” da The Shack

“On The Music Goes” da Slipaway

“The Star” da The Star

“Jump” da Step

“Tickling Giants” da Tickling Giants

“Fly Away” da Trafficked

“Speak To Me” da Voice from the Stone

“Walk On Faith” da Year by the Sea