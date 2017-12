«Panettone is on the table And everybody is drinking Moscato»

Elio e le Storie Tese, “Christmas with the yours” da Peerla, 1998

Poi se volete continuare, 20 canzoni da ascoltare a Natale

«I am in the room waiting for Santa and for Claus.

Suddenly, by night, they will arrive;

can’t you feel the typical cling cling cling cling cling?

Presents for the good, coal for the bad:

proprio come diceva mia mamma.

Christmas with the yours, Easter what you want.

Peace between Blur and Oasis.

Christmas with the yours, Easter what you want;

Dont’t throw atomic bombs because it’s Christmas time.

Panettone is on the table, and everybody is drinking Moscato.

Go to buy a tree, but not a true tree because otherwise it would die die die die die

Panettone is on the table but it is another one;

infatti è quello senza canditi.

Christmas with the yours, Easter what you want

Peace between Lino e Cecchetto.

Christmas with the yours, Easter what you want.

Don’t drop atomic bombs at least at Christmas time.

Proprio come diceva mia mamma.

Sai cosa diceva mia mamma?

Christmas with the yours, Easter what you want.

Peace between Lino e Cecchetto.

Christmas with the yours, Easter what you want.

Livin’ the refreshing world of Christmas.

Monsieur Chirac, garde la bombe chez toi».